Hamilton Reed Armstrong, 82, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church with The Rev. Phillip Cozzi. Interment was held at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mr. Armstrong was born June 6, 1937, in Greenwich, Connecticut, son of the late Noel Armstrong and Constance Malley Armstrong Dorman. He was a world renown artist, traveling extensively throughout the world. Mr. Armstrong was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal.
Surviving are his wife Roxolana L. Armstrong; four sons Andrew Armstrong of Front Royal, Gregory Armstrong of Sebadopl, California, Nicholas Marsh-Armstrong of Davis, California, and Alexander Armstrong of Gaithersburg, Maryland; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Mr. Armstrong was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Avalon School, 11811 Claridge Road, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20902 or to Christendom College, 134 Christendom Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This is a link to Mr. Armstrong's website www.agdei.com
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 20, 2020