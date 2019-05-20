Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harlon Lee Harper. View Sign Service Information Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa 108 Virginia Ave Cumberland , MD 21502 (301)-724-4600 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa 108 Virginia Ave Cumberland , MD 21502 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa 108 Virginia Ave Cumberland , MD 21502 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Harlon Lee Harper, 79, of LaVale, MD, formerly of Front Royal, VA, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by the love of his wife and daughters.



Harlon was born September 22, 1939 to the late Harlon Harper and Cleona Lewis, Cumberland, MD.



He was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Morris and Shirley Morris.



Harlon was a humble, hardworking man. He was a tractor-trailer driver with Z & M Motor Lines, and retired after 30 years of committed service.



Harlon loved to hunt, fish, and attend anything that interested his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father and compassionate Pap.



Harlon will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Jane Harper, and devoted daughters, Sherrie Ricker, husband Gary, and Cindy Lin, husband David Irvin. Harlon is also survived by sisters, Dorothy Crawford, Front Royal, VA, Nola Simpson, Knoxville, TN, and Ella Mae Harper-Mueller, Front Royal, VA; and his brothers, Charles Harper and Carlton Harper, both Front Royal, VA.



Pap will be forever remembered and dearly loved by his grandsons, Chad Ricker, wife Amy, Jason Ricker, Conner Lin and Spencer Lin. They were a very important part of his life. Harlon always had a smile and a hug ready for his four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



The Harper family wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers of Hospice of WMHS. Special thanks to nurses Kerri, Ginger a.k.a. Jennifer, and Greg Gonzalez for their kindness, care, and concern.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harlon's memory may be made to the Allegany County Animal Shelter, 716 Furnace Street, Cumberland, MD 21502.



Friends will be received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Avenue, Cumberland, MD on Monday, May 20, 2019, 2 to 3 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, conducted by son-in-law David Irvin with special remarks from Paul Lin.



Condolences for the family may be left at



