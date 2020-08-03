1/
Harold Franklin Putnam
Harold Franklin Putnam, 90, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA.

A graveside service for Mr. Putnam will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 8, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg, VA.

Mr. Putnam was born in the Oranda community of Shenandoah County a son of the late Lovell Franklin and Bethel Spiker Putnam. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a life member of the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA. Mr. Putnam retired from Chemstone Corporation where he worked as a heavy equipment operator.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mamie Elizabeth Venable Putnam.

Survivors include his children, Elizabeth L. Putnam of Middletown, VA and Joyce Diane Smith of Roanoke, VA; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren along with a brother, Earl Putnam of Strasburg, VA.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Putnam.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
