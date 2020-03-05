Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Granville Nichols. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-2523 Send Flowers Obituary



Harold Granville Nichols, 85, of Middletown, passed away at home on March 2, 2020. Harold was born September 30, 1934 in Stephens City. He was the son of the late Nelson M. Nichols and Edna Fox Nichols. He was preceded in death by his son, John and brother, Keller. Harold is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Hammock Nichols; two sons, David Nichols of Middletown, and Larry Nichols and wife Leslie of Glen Allen, VA; daughter Linda Nichols and husband Steve of South Riding, VA; daughter in law Jennifer Nichols; grandsons Darren, Kyle, and Evan. He is also survived by his sister Ruby Ridings of Stephens City.



Harold was a lifelong farmer. At the age of 16, he dropped out of school and began working with his father, Nelson. Together they farmed in the Stephens City and Middletown areas, growing apples and peaches, and raising livestock. Harold was dedicated to the farm, working tirelessly for over 65 years, stopping only because of his declining health. For over 50 years, Harold and Libby grew and sold apples, peaches, cherries, and raspberries from their home farm in Middletown. Buying produce at the Nichols farm meant you were buying locally grown fruit accompanied by a conversation with Harold or Libby.



Harold was a member of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association and Middletown Volunteer Fire Department. He also served four years on the Frederick County Board of Zoning Appeals. Harold attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church, and Grace United Methodist Church.



The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Douglas Beatty, Daniel Beatty, Jamie Cruz-Loya, James Huffman, William Mackintosh, and Wayne Snapp. Honorary pallbearers will be William Hoemmen, Stuart Kuzar, and Robert Renner.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645; Grace United Methodist Church, PO Box 61, Middletown, VA 22645; or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.



