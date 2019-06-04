Harold Richard Updyke, 96, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Envoy of Winchester.
A funeral service for Mr. Updyke will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Rob Lovett officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Full military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Updyke was born January 20, 1923 in Strasburg, VA, a son of the late Roy Philip and Nell Spengler Richard Updyke.
He was a U.S. Army Infantry Veteran of World War II where he served as a Staff Sargent under Gen. George Patton.
He was a member of the Strasburg Christian Church and the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA where he served as a former post Commander.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jean Elizabeth Painter Updyke.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Ritter and husband David of Stephens City, VA; his granddaughter, Taylor Ritter; his siblings, Philip Wayno Updyke, Benjamin Franklin Updyke, and Sara Sandra Bergey, all of Strasburg, VA; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Romano Bergey, Barry Bergey, David Ritter, Clark Richard, David Painter and Herb Painter.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, 157 E. Washington Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Updyke.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 4, 2019