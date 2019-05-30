Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Send Flowers Obituary



Harriett (Jean) Cullen Burr, 76, of Strasburg, VA, peacefully passed away May 27, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born in Parsons, WV and lived a full life focused on family, friends, her passions, and faith.



Harriett threw herself into charities such as First Lady Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" programs (Mrs. Reagan personally called to thank her for her efforts).



She was also a dedicated Cub Scout Den Leader, she helped write and direct a local TV show "Cumberland 21502" focused on teenagers and the challenges they face. Harriett always volunteered in local libraries, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, a devout Christian and an avid reader.



More recently she worked for Arrow Security training drug detecting canines for U.S. Customs in Front Royal, VA.



Most importantly, Harriett was a devoted, nurturing, and extremely loving mother to her four children and eight grandchildren.



Her mother, Eugenia Cullen, and father, Harry Cullen, predecease her. Her mother, Eugenia, was her best friend and greatest confidant.



Harriett is survived by her four children, Mark Burr (Joy), Eric Burr (Lisa), Jonathan Burr (Noelle), and Gretchen Burr Englander (Adam); along with her eight grandchildren, Justin, Kristin, Alex, Kelley, Lyla, Hadley, Gianna and Milo. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Cullen (Karen); nieces, Emily and Lindsay; and cousin, David Lanham (Judy).

Harriett cherished her friendships and spoke about each of them daily.



In her last selfless act, Harriett donated her body to science at Donate Life of Maryland.



Harriett's children and spouses will host a Celebration of Life service 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to VCU Massey Cancer Center or the Humane Society of Warren County as she loved animals as much as humans.

https://www.massey.vcu.edu/giving/honorary/memorial/

https://humanesocietywarrencounty.com/donate/



While her departure is sudden, we celebrate her life in our memories and the lives of those she has impacted. We love you Mom.



