Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hosanna Lutheran Church 1617 14th Ave NE Watertown , SD Funeral service 1:00 PM Hosanna Lutheran Church 1617 14th Ave NE Watertown , SD Obituary



Harriett Louise Blankenship Cartney, 65, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, passed into the Arms of Jesus peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long illness. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Hosanna Lutheran Church. Rev. Janine Rew-Werling will officiate. Music will be provided by Angie Eickmeyer as organist with Trisha Hill and Natalie Bright as vocalists. The family is requested to meet at the church by 12:30 p.m. for a family prayer service.



Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and also on Wednesday, prior to the service.



Burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Honorary pallbearers will be LATI. Active pallbearers are: Rick Cartney, Andrew Bright, Alex Bright, Austin Richards, Garrett Blankenship and Travis Cartney.



She was born on 29 May 1954, the fourth of five children to Donald Earl and Betty Jean (Baynard) Blankenship while he was serving in the US Air Force in Middlesex England. She was a wonderful sister to Garrett Lee, Donald "Butch" Earl, Raymond Verne, and Mary Jean (Brada Lewellyn). Spending her childhood from Alaska to Oklahoma to Virginia following their Dad's retirement she spent her formative years in the Washington DC Metropolitan area, where she met Lt Mike Cartney.



To the world, she was our Mother, to us she was our World. Harriett was an unwavering advocate for all children, volunteering her love, time and money to many children's activities including scouts, military youth programs, programs for those with disabilities, Boys' Town, PACH and sponsoring scholarships through the Harriett Cartney and Donald Blankenship Memorial Fund at the Watertown Community Foundation. Needless to say, Christmas was her favorite Holiday so she could spoil her loved ones!



Harriett married Michael Donald Cartney on 7 May 1983 in an outside ceremony at Evans Farm Inn in McLean, Virginia. A devoted wife to Colonel (retired) Cartney, they served side-by-side for 24 years during his Air Force Career. They settled in Watertown SD after Mike's retirement from the US Air Force in 2007 for the remainder of their 38 years together. Harriett is the loving mother to Trisha Louise Turner Hill (Brad) of Leander, TX and Byron Richard Turner of Watertown SD. She could not be more proud of her three outstanding grandchildren, Natalie Jean Bright of Carlsbad, CA, Andrew James Bright of Independence, MO, and Alexander Michael Bright, Leander, TX. Harriett was a loving aunt, and mother when needed, to many dear nieces and nephews. Especially close to her heart were her brother Butch's children, Donna and Garrett.



Harriett is preceded in death by her grandparents, father, and two brothers, Garrett and Raymond.



The family wishes to commend the outstanding professionalism, dedication, and caring of the Prairie Lakes Hospice organization. To Kristy Collins, our unwavering love for helping Harriett and the entire family through this, you are our angel. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Harriett Cartney and Donald Blankenship Memorial Fund at the Watertown Community Foundation.



