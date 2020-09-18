Harry Bedford "Schenken" Hamm, Jr., 49, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery, Flint Hill, Virginia.
Mr. Hamm was born on November 27, 1970 in Washington, DC to the late Harry, Sr. and Shirley Baker Hamm. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Lamb.
Survivors include his companion, Karen Kerns of Front Royal; daughter, Chelsey Hamm (Jeremy Walker) of Front Royal; four sisters, Marilyn Nuckles of Amissville, Virginia, Tammy Hamm of Front Royal, Sadie Smith of Browntown, Virginia and Misty Hamm of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Jace Walker and Layla Walker both of Front Royal; special nephews, Michael Kenney, Jr. and Dennis Lamb, Jr. and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Mike Kenney, Jr., Dennis Lamb, Jr., Jeremy Nuckles, Brandon Nuckles, Jonathon Smith and Ayden Hamm.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stewart Prince, Sr., Wendell "Half" White, Robert Huggins, Jeremy Walker and Dee Taylor.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com