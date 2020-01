Harry Lee McDonald 79, a resident of Star Tannery passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.A funeral service for Harry Lee will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Stover Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Walnut Springs Cemetery.Harry Lee was born in Strasburg, VA on July 13, 1940 a son of the late Guy Doran and Sarah Edna Plaugher McDonald. He was a 1962 Graduate of Strasburg High School. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Edward Franklin McDonald.Survivors include his brother Glenn W. McDonald and wife Margaret "Peggy" of Lebanon Church.The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. McDonald.