Harry Lee McDonald (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA
22657
(540)-465-5101
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
View Map
Obituary
Harry Lee McDonald 79, a resident of Star Tannery passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.

A funeral service for Harry Lee will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Stover Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Walnut Springs Cemetery.

Harry Lee was born in Strasburg, VA on July 13, 1940 a son of the late Guy Doran and Sarah Edna Plaugher McDonald. He was a 1962 Graduate of Strasburg High School. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Edward Franklin McDonald.

Survivors include his brother Glenn W. McDonald and wife Margaret "Peggy" of Lebanon Church.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.

You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. McDonald.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 18, 2020
