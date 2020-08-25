1/
Harry Lee Propst
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry Lee Propst, 87, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence.

A memorial service for Mr. Propst will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 South Holliday Street with Rev. David Howard officiating.

Mr. Propst will be laid to rest Saturday morning, prior to the memorial service, in the St. Stephens Cemetery.

Mr. Propst was born in Mt. Solon, Virginia on October 2, 1932.

He was the son of the late Edith Mae Simmons Propst and Harry Loy Propst. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman and James Propst.

A 1951 graduate of Strasburg High School, Mr. Propst married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Helen Pence Propst on August 21, 1954 in Frederick, Maryland. Mr. Propst spent his professional career working in retail management. He was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co. and Montgomery Ward. He opened and managed several new stores for Wards, including one in Dubois, Pennsylvania, and one in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Propst was an active member of Strasburg Presbyterian Church, serving as an ordained elder, trustee, and member of Westminster Brotherhood. He also sang in the adult choir and was a member of the praise and worship team, Firstlight. He was a charter member of the Powhatan Ruritan Club, served as Ruritan district governor, and was a member of the Gideons International. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a master woodworker, carving decoys and building and renovating all kinds of furniture.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Helen Propst; a brother, Bill Propst and wife Joan of Berryville; a sister-in-law, Barbara Propst (James, deceased); a daughter Robin Allen and husband Steve of Florence, Oregon; a daughter Stephanie Downey and husband Martin of Strasburg, Virginia; grandchildren are Ashley Everett and husband Coty of Cookeville, Tennessee; Elizabeth Kenny and husband Joe of San Francisco, California; Caitlyn Clapper of Los Angeles, California; Suzanne Downey of Strasburg, Virginia; and Thomas Downey of Strasburg, Virginia; great-grandchildren are Adeline, Lyla, and Weston Everett.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 South Holliday Street Strasburg, Virginia 22657.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Propst.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved