Harry Lee Propst, 87, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial service for Mr. Propst will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 South Holliday Street with Rev. David Howard officiating.
Mr. Propst will be laid to rest Saturday morning, prior to the memorial service, in the St. Stephens Cemetery.
Mr. Propst was born in Mt. Solon, Virginia on October 2, 1932.
He was the son of the late Edith Mae Simmons Propst and Harry Loy Propst. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman and James Propst.
A 1951 graduate of Strasburg High School, Mr. Propst married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Helen Pence Propst on August 21, 1954 in Frederick, Maryland. Mr. Propst spent his professional career working in retail management. He was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co. and Montgomery Ward. He opened and managed several new stores for Wards, including one in Dubois, Pennsylvania, and one in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Propst was an active member of Strasburg Presbyterian Church, serving as an ordained elder, trustee, and member of Westminster Brotherhood. He also sang in the adult choir and was a member of the praise and worship team, Firstlight. He was a charter member of the Powhatan Ruritan Club, served as Ruritan district governor, and was a member of the Gideons International. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a master woodworker, carving decoys and building and renovating all kinds of furniture.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Helen Propst; a brother, Bill Propst and wife Joan of Berryville; a sister-in-law, Barbara Propst (James, deceased); a daughter Robin Allen and husband Steve of Florence, Oregon; a daughter Stephanie Downey and husband Martin of Strasburg, Virginia; grandchildren are Ashley Everett and husband Coty of Cookeville, Tennessee; Elizabeth Kenny and husband Joe of San Francisco, California; Caitlyn Clapper of Los Angeles, California; Suzanne Downey of Strasburg, Virginia; and Thomas Downey of Strasburg, Virginia; great-grandchildren are Adeline, Lyla, and Weston Everett.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 South Holliday Street Strasburg, Virginia 22657.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Propst.