Harry "Craig" Murto (1960 - 2020)
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
120 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
Obituary
Harry "Craig" Murto, 60, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.

Mr. Murto was born on January 10, 1960 in Washington, DC to the late Harry Claire Murto and Antonia Marie Strauss Murto.
Mr. Murto owned, edited and published "Late Model Racer" magazine and was a member of the radio broadcast team of "In the Pits". He was an avid guitar player and lover of heavy metal music, avid cat lover and wrote a weekly racing column in the Northern Virginia Daily. He was donned the "Best looking mustache" in motor sports.

Surviving along with his mother are his wife of 26 years, Margaret "Meg" Murto; three step daughters, Sasha Alas (Armando), Katie Morris and Emily Ferguson (Brandon); two brothers, Keith Murto and Eric Murto (Christina); granddaughter, Clare Alas and step grandson, Kayden Ferguson; his cat, Buddy and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 3, 2020
