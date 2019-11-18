Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Richard Morrison. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Service 2:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Harry Richard Morrison, 77, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Royal Haven in Front Royal, Virginia.



Harry's family will receive guests at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 where friends and family can visit and share memories of Harry.



Harry was born on August 31, 1942 in Overall, Virginia to the late Victor and Nettie Morrison. He was also preceded in death by his son, Randall Alan Morrison; and his sister, Mary Mattie Morrison.



Harry lived a very fulfilling life, he had graduated from John S. Mosby Academy in 1960, then from Bridgewater College in 1964 and spent many years working as a civil engineer and land surveyor for Prince William Engineering and then retired from Scartz Surveying in 2006.



Surviving Harry are his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth Farris Morrison of Bentonville, Virginia; his son, Victor Morrison of Bentonville; and two granddaughters, Samantha Morrison of Bentonville and Lindsey Morrison of Blacksburg, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following organizations: Blue Ridge Hospice, South Warren Volunteer Fire Department, or the .



Harry's family is forever grateful to Shavon and Kathy, Blue Ridge Hospice, and everyone at Royal Haven Assisted Living for their assistance to the family.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



