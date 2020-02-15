Harry Samuel Layman, 75, of Quicksburg, VA passed peacefully away early Friday morning, February 14, 2020 at Sentara hospital after battling Parkinson's for several years.
Harry was born on April 2, 1944 to the late Wilmer and Anna Mary Wenger Layman. He grew up and lived in the Dayton area for many years. There he met his wife of 58 years, Brenda Kaye Wine, who survives.
He is also survived by five children, Jerrold Layman and wife Sharon, Polly Yankey and husband Larry, Delbert Layman and wife Emma, Treda Beachy and husband Jacob, Hilda Layman; 21 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two siblings, Edith Martin, and David Layman.
Rev.'s Ben Martin, Jeff Messenger, and Jonathan Good will conduct a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Monday at Bethesda Mennonite Church near Broadway. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday at Bethesda Mennonite Church.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family requests flowers be omitted, and memorial contributions may be made to Wampler and Associates Rehabilitation, C/O Parkinson's Wellness Class, 220 Reservoir Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 15, 2020