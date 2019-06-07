Hazel Arlene Conard Tharp, 79, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mrs. Tharp will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with Roy Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Tharp was born May 14, 1940 in Rio, WV, a daughter of Hildreth Aileen Conard.
Mrs Tharp retired from the CIA.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hillard Heggie Tharp Sr.; and two children, Hilda Fix Thomas and Henry Washington Fix Jr.
Survivors include her children, Julie Shifflett of Capon Bridge, WV, Wanda Tharp Himes of Front Royal, VA, Hillard "Butch" Tharp Jr. of Front Royal, VA, Sharon Louise Tharp Gardner of Winchester, VA, and Russell Tharp and Michael Tharp, both of Front Royal, VA; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; her siblings, Alice "Fay" Senter of Front Royal, VA, Patricia Ann Bowers of Strasburg, VA, and Joseph "Allen" Kidwell of Germany.
Pallbearers will be Roy Anthony Senter, Clyde Senter, Rob Tharp, Cory Tharpe, Tom Shifflett, Linny Tharpe, Will Figgins, and Richard Wines.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Stover Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may make memorial contributions to a .
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Tharp.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 7, 2019