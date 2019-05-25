Hazel C. Welch, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and loving husband Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.
A private inurnment will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery following the memorial service.
Mrs. Welch was born November 23, 1922 in Federalsburg, Maryland, daughter of the late John Lentz Caulk and Celia Maude Cohee Caulk.
She was a member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church for 43 years.
She was married to the love of her life, Irvin H. Welch, for 70 years, before his passing in 2012.
Surviving are her children, John A. Welch and wife Mary Ellen of Front Royal, Christine Welch of Herndon, and Robert I. Welch and wife Denese of Jamestown, North Carolina; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Welch was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, William Caulk; and sister, Louise Caulk Behnan.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 25, 2019