Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel C. Welch. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Memorial service 11:00 AM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Hazel C. Welch, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and loving husband Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal after a brief illness.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.



A private inurnment will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery following the memorial service.



Mrs. Welch was born November 23, 1922 in Federalsburg, Maryland, daughter of the late John Lentz Caulk and Celia Maude Cohee Caulk.



She was a member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church for 43 years.



She was married to the love of her life, Irvin H. Welch, for 70 years, before his passing in 2012.



Surviving are her children, John A. Welch and wife Mary Ellen of Front Royal, Christine Welch of Herndon, and Robert I. Welch and wife Denese of Jamestown, North Carolina; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Welch was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, William Caulk; and sister, Louise Caulk Behnan.



The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



Sign the Guest Book at Hazel C. Welch, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and loving husband Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal after a brief illness.A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.A private inurnment will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery following the memorial service.Mrs. Welch was born November 23, 1922 in Federalsburg, Maryland, daughter of the late John Lentz Caulk and Celia Maude Cohee Caulk.She was a member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church for 43 years.She was married to the love of her life, Irvin H. Welch, for 70 years, before his passing in 2012.Surviving are her children, John A. Welch and wife Mary Ellen of Front Royal, Christine Welch of Herndon, and Robert I. Welch and wife Denese of Jamestown, North Carolina; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Mrs. Welch was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, William Caulk; and sister, Louise Caulk Behnan.The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at the funeral home.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close