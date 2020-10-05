Hazel McCready Grigg, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Pastor Randy DeSantis officiating.
Mrs. Grigg was born on April 22, 1935 in Ronan, Montana to the late Charles and Alice Barge McCready. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Philip, Virgil, Steve, Richard and Lewis McCready and one sister, Rachel Denzer. She was a member of Skyline Baptist Church, Front Royal.
Survivors include her two sons, Lewis Grigg (Betty) and Richard Grigg (Barbara); daughter, Michelle Youmans (Michael); two sisters, Dorothy Rinke and Joan McCready; two brothers, Frank and Allen McCready and seven grandchildren, Alan, Sarah, Tyler, Daniel, Amanda, Bryan and Heather.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com