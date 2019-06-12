Hector W. Wright Jr., 95, of Star Tannery, VA passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock, VA.
A graveside service for Mr. Wright will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Gravel Springs Cemetery with the Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Wright was born April 27, 1924, a son of the late Hector W. and Nettie Florence Wright Sr.
Mr. Wright was a U.S. Army veteran who flew combat missions as a nose gunner in World War II.
Mr. Wright retired from Lorton Prison where he worked as a guard.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Tower Brill Wright of Star Tannery; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 12, 2019