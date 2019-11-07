Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen C. "Granny" (Conner) Funkhouser. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel 1260 Front Royal Pike Winchester , VA 22602 (540)-722-2400 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel 1260 Front Royal Pike Winchester , VA 22602 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel 1260 Front Royal Pike Winchester , VA 22602 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Helen C. "Granny" Funkhouser, 89, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded by her children at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.



Mrs. Funkhouser was born in 1929 in Winchester, daughter of the late Robert and Margery Conner. She spent her life as a homemaker and as a loving and adoring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Funkhouser was a member of Salem Church of the Brethren and The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed flower gardening, vegetable gardening and canning, baking bread, large family gatherings, and traditional country music.



Her husband, Gordon Ward Funkhouser, whom she married on February 8, 1947 in Orkney Springs, Virginia preceded her in death in 1994.



Surviving are her children, Judy Bennington (Larry) of Star Tannery, Glen Funkhouser (Joan) of White Post, Joan Kibler of Clear Brook, and Gary Funkhouser (Debbie) of Strasburg; grandchildren, Gregory Funkhouser, Robert Bennington, Donald Funkhouser, Gerry Funkhouser, Adam Kibler, and Dale Funkhouser; her beautiful brood of great grandchildren, Daniel Funkhouser, Ryan Funkhouser, Hunter Bennington, Nicholas Funkhouser, Trent Perry, Emily Funkhouser, Taylor Funkhouser, Kaitlyn Bennington, Alexis Funkhouser, Lillie Funkhouser, Hollie Funkhouser, Ellie Funkhouser, Olivia Kibler, and Oaklee Kibler; sisters, Mary McKay and Nancy Henry of Winchester; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents and her husband, Helen is preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Shade, Harold Conner, Clarence Conner, Robert Conner, and Shirley Shumaker.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Mike Pettry officiating. Entombment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, Virginia.



Serving as pallbearers will be Helen's six grandsons.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.



