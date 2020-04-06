Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen F. (Payne) Hope. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Helen F. Payne Hope, 83, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home in Roanoke, VA. She was the daughter of the late Nannie Payne and Lester Payne, of Front Royal, VA. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Mitchell, and brothers, Harold Payne, Robert "Bobby" Payne and William "Billy" Payne. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Hope Mullins and husband, Greg; her grandson, Scott Trichel; her sister, Haley Drummonds; and many nieces and nephews.



Helen was an avid reader, loved studying and was a lifelong learner. She most enjoyed a great conversation and was a devout Christian, who spent many hours engaged in the study of the Bible, Bible prophecy and Biblical history. She loved her family and friends, who benefited immensely from her thoughtful insight and lessons. She is with her Heavenly Family and will be missed tremendously. May we all remember that Heaven is not a place far away, but that it is always within us and beside us; a thin veil separating our human experience and our next life in Spirit.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their warmth and care during her final days. A private ceremony was held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice organization.



Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

