Helen Baggarly Haag, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Clark officiating. Entombment followed at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia.
Mrs. Haag was born on April 17, 1925 in Front Royal to the late Carvelle H., Sr. and Lena Ruth Oder Baggarly. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Haag; three brothers, Norris, Fulton and Carvelle Baggarly, Jr. and four sisters, Agnes Ragland, Mabel Griesbach, Edna Campbell and Arlene Carlson.
She and her husband owned the Front Royal Supply Company from the 50's through the 80's. She was a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church and was a very competitive avid golfer and bridge player.
Survivors include her sister, Mattie V. Bayly of Syracuse, New York and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 29, 2020