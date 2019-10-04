Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Lee Fox. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-2523 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Church of Christ at Mountain View Funeral 11:00 AM Church of Christ at Mountain View Send Flowers Obituary



Helen Lee Hausenfluck Golliday Fox went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 29, 2019.



She was born on March 3, 1934 in Fisher's Hill, Virginia. Born to Alva Hausenfluck and Fleda Pence Hausenfluck but lovingly raised by her adopted parents, Raymond and Arlena Golliday.



She married Vernon L. Fox on September 9, 1950 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death.



She was a devoted Christian, wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great, great grandmother and friend to so many.



She loved her church, Church of Christ at Mountain View, where she was a Sunday school teacher and devoted servant. She will be remembered for her loving, childlike personality and the ability to "Stop and Smell the Roses"



She is survived by her son, Ronald Vernon Fox and his wife Pat; daughter, Deborah Fox Rhodes and her husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Sam Rhodes, Ruth Rhodes Emma, Josh Fox, Carter Fox and Hannah Rhodes Pinkley; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Marie Willis and her beloved grandson Daniel Vernon Fox.



Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 at the Church of Christ at Mountain View with Pastor Chris Straley and Evangelist Richard Rexrode officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Pallbearers will be Sam Rhodes, Josh Fox, Carter Fox, Jody Armel, Ronnie White and Canaan Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Rhodes, Isaiah Fox, Toby Fox, Wiley Fox, Andrew Szechenyi and Cyrus Fox.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Church of Christ at Mountain View Debt Reduction, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.



Online condolences may be left at Helen Lee Hausenfluck Golliday Fox went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 29, 2019.She was born on March 3, 1934 in Fisher's Hill, Virginia. Born to Alva Hausenfluck and Fleda Pence Hausenfluck but lovingly raised by her adopted parents, Raymond and Arlena Golliday.She married Vernon L. Fox on September 9, 1950 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death.She was a devoted Christian, wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great, great grandmother and friend to so many.She loved her church, Church of Christ at Mountain View, where she was a Sunday school teacher and devoted servant. She will be remembered for her loving, childlike personality and the ability to "Stop and Smell the Roses"She is survived by her son, Ronald Vernon Fox and his wife Pat; daughter, Deborah Fox Rhodes and her husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Sam Rhodes, Ruth Rhodes Emma, Josh Fox, Carter Fox and Hannah Rhodes Pinkley; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Marie Willis and her beloved grandson Daniel Vernon Fox.Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 at the Church of Christ at Mountain View with Pastor Chris Straley and Evangelist Richard Rexrode officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Pallbearers will be Sam Rhodes, Josh Fox, Carter Fox, Jody Armel, Ronnie White and Canaan Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Rhodes, Isaiah Fox, Toby Fox, Wiley Fox, Andrew Szechenyi and Cyrus Fox.Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Church of Christ at Mountain View Debt Reduction, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close