Helen Mae Henry, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in her daughters home surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Bennetts Chapel Cemetery located at 839 Rivermont Drive Front Royal Virginia, 22630. Officiating services will be Sammy Campbell.
Helen was born on June 2, 1943 to the late Carl and Mary Cave in Front Royal, Virginia.
Preceding Helen in death are her two sisters Martha Henry and Catherine Foster.
Surviving is her longtime companion Orville J. Henry; brother William Cave; daughter Rosemary Hayes (Mark); sons Lee Henry (Mary), and Donald Henry (Tammy); grandchildren Bobby Henry, Tracey Henry, Lisa Henry, Phillip Henry, Michael Hayes, and Matthew Hayes; as well as five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
4600 Fairfax Drive #900, Arlington, Virginia 22203.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal, Virginia 22630.