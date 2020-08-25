1/
Helen Mae Henry
1943 - 2020
Helen Mae Henry, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in her daughters home surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Bennetts Chapel Cemetery located at 839 Rivermont Drive Front Royal Virginia, 22630. Officiating services will be Sammy Campbell.

Helen was born on June 2, 1943 to the late Carl and Mary Cave in Front Royal, Virginia.

Preceding Helen in death are her two sisters Martha Henry and Catherine Foster.

Surviving is her longtime companion Orville J. Henry; brother William Cave; daughter Rosemary Hayes (Mark); sons Lee Henry (Mary), and Donald Henry (Tammy); grandchildren Bobby Henry, Tracey Henry, Lisa Henry, Phillip Henry, Michael Hayes, and Matthew Hayes; as well as five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 4600 Fairfax Drive #900, Arlington, Virginia 22203.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Mom,
Thank you for the wisdom of a lifetime. I will remain courageous and brave on whatever road I choose because I know you’ll be right behind me, win or lose. You will always be loved and in my heart as forever young!
Rosemary
Daughter
