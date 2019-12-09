Helen Marie Rawls, 100, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Fox Trail Senior Living.
A memorial service will be held at the Manassas Church of Christ 8110 Signal Hill Rd. City of Manassas, Virginia 20111 on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Pastor Barry Bryson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 5 p.m. on the same day.
Helen was born on September 14, 1919 to the late George and Helene Hazlett. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Polly Prosise.
Helen was a devout member of the Manassas Church of Christ. She was a charter member of the Prince William Wild Flower Society, a certified Prince William Master Gardener, and had also been a member of the Bull Run Mountain Conservancy.
Surviving Helen is her daughter, Susan Brogan; her grandchildren, Michael Prosise, Hope McGee, and Joseph Brogan; and her great-grandchildren, Ellie and Erica McGee.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to your local S.P.C.A.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 9, 2019