Helen Louise Jones Marshall, of Woodstock, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Helen was born on February 4, 1924, in Little Hocking, Ohio, to Wesley Emmett and Bertha Elsie Travis. She grew up in Coolville, Ohio, where she graduated from Troy High School in May 1942. Moving to Washington, DC, in search of employment, she was hired as a junior clerk typist in the Bureau of Accounts for the US Treasury Department in September 1942, transferring there- after to the Bureau of Public Debt where she served for thirty years in the Office of Financial Management, Office of the Secretary, retiring as Deputy Chief of the Fiscal Division in September, 1979. She married Robert (Bob) Jones in January 1946, upon his discharge from the Merchant Marines, and they made their home in Mt. Rainier, MD, for 26 years before moving to Deale, MD, then on to Woodstock, Virginia, in 1981. After Bob's death in 2001, she married Harold V. Marshall, Sr., who predeceased her in 2005.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, sisters, Myrtle Travis and Winifred Paisley, brothers Charles, Verlyn, Mark and Earnest Travis, step- daughters Marian Jones Caruthers and Martha (Martie) Marshall Harner.
She is survived by son, Charles David Jones (Diana) of Hampstead, MD, and daughter, Lynda Burner (Richard) of Mt. Jackson, step-daughters Nancy Miller, Sherrie Faber (Dane) of California, Donna Nail- Marshall of Woodstock, and Harold Marshall, Jr. (Anne) of Arvonia, VA; grandchildren Travis Hoffman (Lori) and Lisa Hoffman of Woodstock, Charles Jones (Cyndy) of Johnson City, TN, Laura Jean Kovera (Matt) of Knoxville, MD, Lance Bell (Tammy), Nathan Bell and Andrea Bell, step- grandchildren Raymond Caruthers, Patrick Caruthers, Lori Caruthers, Donna Hirschburg, 8 great grandchildren and one great-great grandaughter.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Woodstock, the Prime Timers and former member of the Shenandoah Camp Gideon Auxiliary. Helen was an avid gardener who enjoyed caring for and sharing the bounty of her beautiful plants.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home in Edinburg, Virginia, and a private burial service will be held at Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church (Senior Ministries), 116 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664, or to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 13, 2020.