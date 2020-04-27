Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Ford) McLee. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Helen Ford McLee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Heritage Hall Health and Rehab in Front Royal.



An immediate family service was held on Saturday, April 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with The Rev. Dr. Donald Reid officiating and a "Celebration of Life Service" will be held at a later date. Interment was at the Mt. Morris Community Cemetery in Hume, Virginia.



Mrs. McLee was born December 29, 1931, in Markham, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Nelson Ford and Hattie Robinson Ford. She was married to Richard J. McLee, Sr. who preceded her in death.



She was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities. After many dedicated years she retired, as the first African American supervisor, from Aileen, Inc. in Flint Hill, Virginia.



Surviving are one son Richard McLee, Jr. of Front Royal; three daughters Michelle "Toni" Brooks of White Post, Virginia, Brenda McLee of Front Royal, Virginia, and Awilda Euill (John) of Cheverly, Maryland; four grandsons Chadwick Brooks (Kenia), Tyson Brooks (Lisa), Baylen Brooks, and Caleb McLee; four great-grandchildren, Keiana Brooks, Chandler Brooks, Tyson Brooks, Jr. and Taylor Brooks. She also has an adoptive daughter, Lois Fisher.



Mrs. McLee was preceded in death by fifteen siblings and she was the last surviving sibling.



The family received friends on Friday, April 24 from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Helen Ford McLee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Heritage Hall Health and Rehab in Front Royal.An immediate family service was held on Saturday, April 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with The Rev. Dr. Donald Reid officiating and a "Celebration of Life Service" will be held at a later date. Interment was at the Mt. Morris Community Cemetery in Hume, Virginia.Mrs. McLee was born December 29, 1931, in Markham, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Nelson Ford and Hattie Robinson Ford. She was married to Richard J. McLee, Sr. who preceded her in death.She was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities. After many dedicated years she retired, as the first African American supervisor, from Aileen, Inc. in Flint Hill, Virginia.Surviving are one son Richard McLee, Jr. of Front Royal; three daughters Michelle "Toni" Brooks of White Post, Virginia, Brenda McLee of Front Royal, Virginia, and Awilda Euill (John) of Cheverly, Maryland; four grandsons Chadwick Brooks (Kenia), Tyson Brooks (Lisa), Baylen Brooks, and Caleb McLee; four great-grandchildren, Keiana Brooks, Chandler Brooks, Tyson Brooks, Jr. and Taylor Brooks. She also has an adoptive daughter, Lois Fisher.Mrs. McLee was preceded in death by fifteen siblings and she was the last surviving sibling.The family received friends on Friday, April 24 from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close