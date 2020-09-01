

Helen Faye Weir, 93, of Strasburg, formerly of Lynchburg died Saturday, August 29, 2020.



Helen was born November 2, 1926 in Madison Heights, the daughter of the late Harry Weir and Mary Cash Weir. Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe since 1938. She was a graduate of Madison Heights High School and the Perez Beauty Salon & School. She was a Cosmetologist for sixty-nine years, including twenty-two years as an instructor. She was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary, Strasburg.



She leaves to cherish her memory her twin sister Ellen Grant of Strasburg, nieces; Jeanne Talley (Kenneth), Geri Henry, and Carolyn Ferguson (A.J.), nephews; James Weir (Shelby), James Grant (Jetta), and Paul Graves (Jeri), special friends, Patsy Scrivener, Mary Eubank, Mary Cumbie, and many other wonderful friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers; John, James, Allen, and David Weir, and one sister Virginia Graves.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home Madison Heights.



A Celebration of Helen's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Pastor Brian Clabough officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the Food bank at the First Baptist Church of Monroe or to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.



Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family.

