Henry John Norris, Jr., 77, of Woodstock, VA passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
A graveside service for Johnny will be conducted on June 19, 2002 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lebanon Church Cemetery with Pastor Ronald S. Hamous officiating.
Johnny was born in Washington DC on October 24, 1942 a son of the late Henry John Norris, Sr. and the late Ellen Mae Whitling Norris.
At the age of three and a half, Johnny suffered from a brain injury leaving him with limited abilities. Mrs. Stella Keller and Mrs. Mable Miller were very instrumental in teaching Johnny life skills. Johnny made everyone around him smile as he was such a joy to all who knew him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers of Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock for the care and love they have provided to Johnny.
In addition his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Gerald Norris.
Johnny is survived by his siblings, Vern Norris of Cartwright, OK, Connie McDonald of Edinburg, VA and Dennis Norris (Shelva) of New Market, VA along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Strasburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 359 N. Massanutten Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Johnny Norris.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 22, 2020.