Service Information

Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson , VA 22842
(540)-477-3145

Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson , VA 22842

Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Luke's United Church of Christ
Timberville , VA



Herbert Franklyn Evans, 87, of Timberville died at his home, Saturday, June 15, 2019.



He was born November 7, 1931 in Maurertown, son of the late Frank Herbert and Edythe Virginia Thompson Evans.



He retired early as an Assistant Resident Engineer with the Virginia Department of Highways (VDOT) after 38 years of service. He continued to work for some years in the related construction industry. He enjoyed his association for those many years with fellow state employees and others involved in highway contruction and maintenance.



He was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Timberville where he served as chairman of the cemetery committee, search committee and consistory for many years.



He is survived by his wife, Emma G. Dellinger Evans whom he married June 5, 1954 and just celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage.



Also surviving are four daughters, Vivian (Viv) Wetzel of Edinburg, Kathryn (Kathy) Bowers and husband Roger of Basye, Patricia (Patty) Runion and husband Robert and Elizabeth (Liz) Baker and husband Frank all of Mt. Jackson; a son, David (Dave) Evans and his wife Roxanne of Mt. Jackson; three sisters, Margie Richardson of Winchester, Myrtle Braithwaite of Woodstock and Mary Ellen Sager of Mt. Jackson; three brothers, Jerry Thomale of Winchester, Danny Thomale of Fort Valley and Ernie Thomale of Canada; six grandchildren, Laura (Isaac) Phillips, Ben Wetzel, James Bowers, Jessica (Mike) Ward, Matthew (Brittany) Runion and Abigail Evans; three great grandchildren, Jackson Bowers and Carmen and Neomi Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Evans, Thomas Evans and Jimmy Thomale.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Timberville with the Rev. Marilyn Heishman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Roger Bowers, Robert Runion Frank Baker, Cliff Wetzel, Ben Wetzel, James Bowers, Matthew Runion and Eddie Dean. Honorary Pallbearers will be VDOT Employees.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Adam Sharp, P.O. Box 116, Timberville, VA, 22853 and/or Sentara Hospice Services, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.



