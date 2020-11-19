Hermione Elizabeth Merit, infant daughter, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
A memorial service for Infant Hermione Elizabeth Merit will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel.
Hermione Elizabeth Merit is survived by her parents Mary Elizabeth Merit and Michael Patrick Clowser; two sisters, Athena Merit and Athena Clowser; her grandparents, Tracy L. Sullivan of Falls Church, Darreron McPherson of Manassas, James Merit, step-grandmother Jamie Merit; aunt, Shannon Merit; uncles, James Merit, II, Richard Merit along with many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
Hermione E. Merit was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Crystal Merit and her great-aunt Tonya Shawn Grandison.
