Hermione Elizabeth Merit
Hermione Elizabeth Merit, infant daughter, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.

A memorial service for Infant Hermione Elizabeth Merit will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel.

Hermione Elizabeth Merit is survived by her parents Mary Elizabeth Merit and Michael Patrick Clowser; two sisters, Athena Merit and Athena Clowser; her grandparents, Tracy L. Sullivan of Falls Church, Darreron McPherson of Manassas, James Merit, step-grandmother Jamie Merit; aunt, Shannon Merit; uncles, James Merit, II, Richard Merit along with many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

Hermione E. Merit was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Crystal Merit and her great-aunt Tonya Shawn Grandison.

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of infant Hermione E. Merit.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 19, 2020.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
