

Hilda Evon Carter-Maiden, 64, passed away May 11, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach, FL.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. September 23, 2020 (Hilda Evon's Birthday), at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Washington, DC with Pastor Gloria Carter-Robinson, officiating.



Hilda Evon Carter-Maiden was born in Front Royal, VA to Deacon William Robert Carter and Hilda Mae Jett-Carter on September 23, 1955. She grew up in Bentonville, VA during her childhood and as a young adult. She married Joseph Maiden, Sr. on May 5, 1976 in Washington, DC at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church. Together, they had 4 children. Each of them a reflection of Passion and Love in their younger years.



She attended Montgomery College in Montgomery County and studied to become a Dental Technician. Hilda Evon had additional education at Midwestern State University, located in Wichita Falls, TX, where her primary area of study was Nursing.



Hilda Evon is preceded in death by Deacon William Robert Carter and Hilda Mae Jett-Carter.



Hilda Evon is survived by her children; Joseph Maiden, Jr. (Michelle Smith-Maiden), Jamal Marcus Maiden, Rashad Khalid Maiden and Rashida Yvonne Maiden. As well as grandchildren; Quasean, Jai'Lynn, Marquis, Candace, Marcia and Jada. Also siblings; William Vernon Carter (Gerri), Margaret Ann Carter- Laguerrar, Robert Lee Carter, James Russell Carter (Mittieree), Pastor Gloria Mae Carter-Robinson (Wayne) plus Jean Evelyn Carter-Johnson.



The children of Hilda Evon extends our sincere thanks to the ICU staff of the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

