Hope Marie Runion, 54, of Fort Valley, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was born November 4, 1965 in Silver Springs, Maryland, the daughter of the late Frank Lee Hammond and survived by her mother, Rose Faber Hammond.
She was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1984. She worked at Melvin Stephens Roofing, Skyline as a truck driver, Holtzman's, Racey's Paving, and Mercury Paper as a forklift operator. She was a member of Restoration Fellowship.
Hope is survived by two sons, John Michael Rogers, II and Zane Michael Rogers, both of Fort Valley; two daughters, Rose Runion of Toms Brook and Lorrie Runion of Woodstock; a sister, Tracie Lamb of Broadway; a brother, James Hammond of Mount Jackson; five grandchildren, Zoe and Lucian Wilson, Sylis and Lola Helsley, and William Maxwell.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fort Valley Rescue Squad, 7088 Fort Valley Road, Fort Valley, VA 22652.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Online condolences can be left at http://www.valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 22, 2020