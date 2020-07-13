1/
Howard Maphis Haley
1933 - 2020
Howard Maphis Haley, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on July 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held for Howard on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Front Royal with Reverend Tim Dyke officiating. Following the service will be a procession to Prospect Hill Cemetery for the internment.

Howard was born on January 31, 1933 to the late Irvine and Jessie Haley. He was also preceded in death by one son, Roy Haley; and one daughter Joyce Ann Miller.

A visitation will be held on the evening prior to the service on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6- 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Surviving Howard is his loving wife, Betty Atkins Haley; his children, Donnie Haley, Tommy Haley, Debbie Burner (Tony), Donna Sloat, Kathy Partlowe (Chico) and Randall Haley (Tiffany); his siblings, Francis Haley, Junior Haley, Peggy Haines, Charlotte Bowbeer and Linda Hackley; his 13 grandchildren; his 14 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; 3 special little girls, Kelsey, Aubree and Braylee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Haley, Randall Haley, Zachary Sloat, Hunter Partlowe, Chico Partlowe and Tony Burner.

Howard leaves behind not only his loving family, but many precious friends. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association website.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
