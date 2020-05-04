Hoyt Simpson Wooddell
1942 - 2020
Hoyt Simpson Wooddell, Jr., 77, of Front Royal, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Wooddell was born on November 23, 1942 in Fairfield, Virginia to the late Hoyt S. Wooddell, Sr. and Margarette Wooddell.
Hoyt was a Loyal Order of Moose #829 and Sons of Confederate Veterans member.

Surviving Hoyt are his two sons, Michael Wooddell and Wade Wooddell and partner Roger Weatherholtz of Martinsburg, West Virginia; his sisters, Elsie Clegg of Front Royal, and Irene Sonner of Winchester; four grandchildren, Alexandra Wahl and husband Ian Wahl, Nicholas Teabo, Zachary Wooddell and his wife Megan, and Ethan Wooddell; and six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Cole, Aubrey, Kenidee, Theodore, and Eleanor.

Services will be private. A small memorial service will be scheduled later this fall.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 4, 2020.
