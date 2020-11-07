Hugh "Roy" Fincham Jr., 56, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held for Roy at 2 P.M. on Monday November 9, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Pastor Arterio Butler officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services a procession will lead us to Washington Masonic Cemetery for the Internment.
Roy was born on March 5, 1964 to his mother, Lillie Kay Fincham; and his late father, Hugh Roy Fincham Sr.
Surviving Roy is his mother, Lillie Kay Fincham; his wife, Lisa Faye Fincham; the mother of his children, Patty Legg; his children, Dwayne Fincham, Jamie Fincham, and Ashley Fincham; his step children, Joette, Alan Shepherd, Kimberley Dawn Daniels and Brittney Fariss; his siblings, Beann, Dana, Debbie and Jeff; his 19 grandchildren; his one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Dolley, Matthew Clatterbuck, Darryl Jordan, Dylan Fincham, Cody Fincham, Emmitt Brown and Jay Kibbler.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
