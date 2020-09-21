Hughie Franklin Polk, 87, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.
A funeral service for Mr. Polk will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dale Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Woodstock, VA. Full military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Hughie was born on October 9, 1932 a son of the late Hughie Franklin and Bertie Alice Carper Polk, Sr. He was the youngest of 11 children. Hughie was a U.S. Navy veteran having served from 1952 - 1956 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Wasp. After his service time with the Navy, Hughie was a truck driver with Novick/Hemingway Transport. Upon retirement he enjoyed driving tour buses for Schrock. He was a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge and a lifetime member of the old V.F.W. in Stephens City, VA. Hughie love bowling, playing poker and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents and nine siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Joyce Lee Carper Polk.
Survivors include his two daughters, Karen Jenkins (Tim) of Mt. Jackson, VA and Tammy "Tamara" Palmer (Mike) of Strasburg, VA; three grandchildren, Michelle Polk of Strasburg, VA, Adam Binebrink of Broadway, VA and Ashlyn Bauserman of Strasburg, VA; six great-grandchildren, Sky, Cole, Joyce "Joy", Devon, Karmen and Anna; his sister, Lucille Holsinger of Manassas, VA; special friend Norma along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Shane Smith, Mike Coatsolonia, Shawn Gross, Shelton Funk and Kevin Whetzel.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22657.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Hughie F. Polk.