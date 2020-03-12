Hunter Lee Arehart, Sr., 60, of Woodstock, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Hunter was born on September 25, 1959, the son of James Lonas and Maxine Staton Lonas.
Along with his parents Hunter is survived by his wife, Cathy Arehart; three sons, Jason Strosnider, Charles Helsley and Hunter Arehart, Jr.; a daughter, Brandy Corbin; three sisters, Tina Tarkett, Michelle Edge and Julia Peer; thirteen grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Community Mission Church of the Brethren on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 12, 2020