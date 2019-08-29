Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ima LaVerne (Martin) Holcombe. View Sign Service Information Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise 4550 Boll Weevil Circle Enterprise , AL 36330 (334)-347-9598 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise 4550 Boll Weevil Circle Enterprise , AL 36330 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise 4550 Boll Weevil Circle Enterprise , AL 36330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Ima LaVerne (Martin) Holcombe, of Enterprise, AL, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Woodstock, VA, where she had been a resident for the last nine years. She was 91.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel located at 4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330 with her son, James R. (Bob) Holcombe, officiating. Interment will follow in Meadowlawn Memorial Park in Enterprise with Sorrells Funeral Home directing.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 12 p.m. and continuing until the time of service.



LaVerne was the first born of five children to the late Lindsey Melvin and Thula B. Martin on June 19, 1928 in Greenwood, AR.



She had been a resident of Enterprise, AL for almost 50 years before moving to Woodstock, VA.



She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a dedicated homemaker and an avid walker.



She had been an active member and Sunday school teacher of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Enterprise.



She was preceded in death by her late husband of 60 years, W.T. (Bill) Holcombe Sr.; her parents; and two brothers, Charles Martin and Lindsey Martin.



LaVerne is survived by two sons, William T. Holcombe Jr. of Baden - Wurttemburg, Germany and James R. (Bob) Holcombe of Woodstock, VA; daughter, Rita J. (Holcombe) Foster of Naples, FL; step-daughter, Patsy A (Holcombe) Wallace of Birmingham, AL; two sisters, Anna (Martin) Brown and Jane (Martin) Sorrels, both of Greenwood, AR; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



The Holcombe family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Greenfield Assisted Living Facility of Woodstock, VA for their loving and compassionate care of LaVerne during the past six years.



Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements.



To sign a guest register, please visit Ima LaVerne (Martin) Holcombe, of Enterprise, AL, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Woodstock, VA, where she had been a resident for the last nine years. She was 91.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel located at 4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330 with her son, James R. (Bob) Holcombe, officiating. Interment will follow in Meadowlawn Memorial Park in Enterprise with Sorrells Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 12 p.m. and continuing until the time of service.LaVerne was the first born of five children to the late Lindsey Melvin and Thula B. Martin on June 19, 1928 in Greenwood, AR.She had been a resident of Enterprise, AL for almost 50 years before moving to Woodstock, VA.She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a dedicated homemaker and an avid walker.She had been an active member and Sunday school teacher of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Enterprise.She was preceded in death by her late husband of 60 years, W.T. (Bill) Holcombe Sr.; her parents; and two brothers, Charles Martin and Lindsey Martin.LaVerne is survived by two sons, William T. Holcombe Jr. of Baden - Wurttemburg, Germany and James R. (Bob) Holcombe of Woodstock, VA; daughter, Rita J. (Holcombe) Foster of Naples, FL; step-daughter, Patsy A (Holcombe) Wallace of Birmingham, AL; two sisters, Anna (Martin) Brown and Jane (Martin) Sorrels, both of Greenwood, AR; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.The Holcombe family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Greenfield Assisted Living Facility of Woodstock, VA for their loving and compassionate care of LaVerne during the past six years.Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements.To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close