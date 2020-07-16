Imogene (Jean) Luttrell Marston, 85, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of New Market on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Jean was born in Woodstock on August 20, 1934 to the late J. W. and Annie Luttrell.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harold (Bud) F. Marston.
She is survived by her children - Debbie Cooper (Charles), Wayne Marston (Cyndi), and Wanda Whitesides (Kenneth); her grandchildren - Jason Cooper (Becky), Travis Cooper (Marsha), Michelle Cooper, Becky LeDane (Sonny), Andy Cooper (Cambria), Adam Marston (Caelyn), Nicholas Whitesides (Hannah) and Kristopher Whitesides; and her great grandchildren- Zachary Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Conley Cooper, Marilyn Cooper, Jackson Cooper, and Lyla Cooper.
Jean was a lifelong member of Woodstock United Methodist Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, volunteering at VBS, cooking for church functions, and serving as greeter on Sunday mornings.
Jean worked at Ben Franklin Department Store before staying home with her children. During these years, she cared for children in her home while assisting her husband with apple sales at Sunnyside Orchards. Once her children were older, she began work in the cafeteria at Central High School. Upon her retirement from Shenandoah County School System, she dedicated her time to her family. She was devoted to her husband and cared for him through his health issues. She especially enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed camping and vacationing with family and friends; shopping for her grandchildren and always loved finding a good deal, and watching TV (Hallmark Channel and Walker, Texas Ranger were her favorites). She enjoyed cooking whether for family and friends or a cafeteria full of students. Sweet tea, homemade ice cream, green beans, scalloped potatoes, meatballs, applesauce cake, and countless treats at Christmas were just a few of her specialties. She was known for making multiple batches of fudge because she wanted nuts, but her children did not.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Special thanks to the members of Woodstock UMC - your cards, phone calls, visits and tape ministry was so special to her and she cherished them all. A huge thank you to Nancy O'Rear, whose love and faithful caregiving allowed her to stay home longer; and our thanks to all of the staff of both Skyline Terrace Nursing Home and Life Care Center of New Market for her care in the last 6 months.
The family will have a private burial with Pastor Keon Huh officiating; a Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodstock United Methodist Church Child Care Center or to Central High School (c/o Rainier Vidale) for the Community School Breakfast Program.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.