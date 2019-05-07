Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Elizabeth (Freeman) Haley. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Macedonia Baptist Church Flint Hill , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Irene Elizabeth Haley, 81, of Linden, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Front Royal, Virginia.



A visitation and funeral service will be held 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint Hill, Virginia with the Reverend Reid Frye officiating. Interment is set to follow in Mount Morris Cemetery in Hume, Virginia. A reception will take place at Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint Hill following all services.



Mrs. Haley was born August 30, 1937 in Huntly, Virginia to the late Annie Russell Jordan and Jack Freeman.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harvey William Haley; her sister, Lucinda Fletcher; her brother, Howard Russell; six other siblings; and her son, Charles Haley.



Irene worked at Gordon Manor in Huntly Virginia until her marriage to Harvey William Haley. She later worked for Carl and Helen Swanson in Vienna, Virginia, Robert and Helen DeHart in Middleburg, Virginia and William and Kelsey Leachman in Markham, Virginia.



She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Candace Haley; grandson, Todd Mecklem (Sue); granddaughters, Charisse Erceg and Kirsten Peoples (Mike); sisters, Marion Freeman and Teresa Fletcher; two goddaughters; cousins, Gloria Myers, Jackie Myers, and Dorothy Brooks (Carl); and many other adored cousins and friends.



Pallbearers will be James Jordan, Smitty Roy, James Alsberry, Mark Lewis, Sam Wiggenton, and Major Warner Jr.



Honorary pallbearers will be Wilson Carter, Major Warner Sr., George Banks and Carroll Russell



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia.



