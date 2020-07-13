1/
Irvin "Buddy" Payne III
1955 - 2020
Irvin "Buddy" Payne, III, born in Washington, D.C., December 16, 1955, was called to rest on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Fort Valley, Virginia. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.

A celebration of life gathering for Buddy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, VA. He will be laid to rest privately in the family plot at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church, VA.

Buddy, as he was known to both family and friends, was feisty, unbending, loving and genuine. A Native of Baileys Crossroads, graduate of J.E.B. Stuart High School, he attended Old Dominion University before moving back to Falls Church to help run the family business.

A business-man and history-buff, Buddy had a strong passion for older planes and timeless cars.

He was a proud man and even prouder Virginian, who loved and adored his country. Buddy married Donna Payne in 1988 and welcomed their son Ryan Payne in 1989.

He is survived by both Donna Payne and Ryan Payne, as well as his beautiful sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Bill Fendley and many loving nieces and nephews.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Irvin âBuddyã Payne, III.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
July 9, 2020
Rest in peace my friend.
Patrick Blakely
Friend
