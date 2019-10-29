Isaac Edward Clinedinst, Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Valley Funeral Chapel, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg.
Mr. Clinedinst was born January 7, 1944 in Shenandoah County, son of the late Isaac Clinedinst Sr. and Frances Hottinger Clinedinst. He retired from the Town of Woodstock and was a member of the New Market Eagles and former member of the Woodstock Moose. He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Rush and brother Frankie Clinedinst.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kipps Clinedinst; daughter, Candy Dellinger and husband Mike of Edinburg; sister, Shirley Jenkins of Mt. Jackson; two brothers, Billy Clinedinst of Edinburg and Larry Clinedinst of Basye; grandson, Cody Dellinger and wife Destiney and great granddaughter, Kinlee.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Chapel RE: Clinedinst Burial Fund.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 29, 2019