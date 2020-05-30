J. Randolph "Randy" Van Norton, II, 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Zepp, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
A funeral service for Randy will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Ralph Hensley officiating. Randy will be laid to rest in the Van Norton Family Cemetery in Star Tannery, VA.
Randy was born in Norfolk, VA on January 26, 1953, the youngest son of the late Ric and Fran Van Norton. Randy grew up in the Tidewater area attending school and graduating from Lake Taylor High School in 1971. He was employed by Norfolk International Piers as a containership repairman. Randy retired some years ago on disability. He remained proud of his membership in the Longshoreman's Union for his entire life.
Pallbearers will be Joey Eubank, Rodger Van Norton, Jon Eaton, Randy Van Norton, Brian Chapman and Greg Himes.
Randy enjoyed Little League baseball, fishing, and working on his cars as a youngster. As an adult he enjoyed working in his yard in Norfolk and later his property in Zepp which he referred to as his "little corner of heaven". It was a work in progress over the years as he continued to landscape and groom what Mother Nature had provided. By anyone's standards his home in the woods was beautiful without being exorbitant. It was warm and inviting to his many friends. His property was home to many wild creatures from bears, deer, and raccoons. He enjoyed watching them from his porch. Randy was well known for his active participation in the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg, VA, the Moose and the Eagles.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Rodger and son Joseph.
Randy is survived by his brother Richard of Star Tannery, VA; his children Kristin Chapman of Terra Bella, CA and Randy Van Norton of Porterville, CA; Courtney Whitehurst of Elizabeth City, NC; his step-son Joey Eubank of Zepp, VA and their spouses and twelve grandchildren.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Strasburg Little League or Boy Scout Troop 5. Donations for both organizations may be mailed to: R. Van Norton, P.O. Box 7, Stephens City, VA 22655. Checks should be made payable to the appropriate organizations.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 30, 2020.