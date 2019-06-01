Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Send Flowers Obituary



Jack Allen Heishman, 74, of Edinburg, VA, died at his home Friday, May 31, 2019.



Jack was born January 9, 1945 in Woodstock, VA and was a lifelong resident of Edinburg.



He worked as a salesman for 52 years at C.E. Thompsons and Sons.



He had many interests including farming, gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, and watching sports. He raised pigs, cows, and chickens on his family farm. In the spring and summer, he spent many hours tending his garden and canning both the food he grew and the food he enjoyed purchasing weekly at the Shenandoah Valley Produce Market.



Jack loved all sports and in his younger days he bowled on the Duck Pin Pro Tour. He even holds a record at the Shenandoah Bowling Lanes for having the highest set in Duck Pin Bowling.



His favorite sport to watch and play was baseball. He played baseball from the time he was a young child and he always looked forward to playing in the Ole Timers baseball game every fall.



He was an avid supporter of the Woodstock River Bandits and instilled his love of baseball in both of his grandsons. He enjoyed practicing with them in the backyard and attending their games. He could be found most evenings and weekends watching his grandson, Brayden, play for the Stonewall Generals and his travel teams. Recently, his youngest grandson, Anderson, began playing tee ball, and he enjoyed cheering him on at each game.



Surviving are his wife, Deborah; his daughters, Tamara Heishman (Greg) and Jamie Pence (Justin), both of Edinburg; two grandsons, Brayden Hovatter and Anderson Pence; and four siblings, Janet Hottle, Karen Cook, Lois Hoover, and Daniel Sam Heishman.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Kathleen Heishman.



A private service and burial will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stonewall Jackson High School Home Run Club or the Woodstock River Bandits.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



Sign the Guest Book at Jack Allen Heishman, 74, of Edinburg, VA, died at his home Friday, May 31, 2019.Jack was born January 9, 1945 in Woodstock, VA and was a lifelong resident of Edinburg.He worked as a salesman for 52 years at C.E. Thompsons and Sons.He had many interests including farming, gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, and watching sports. He raised pigs, cows, and chickens on his family farm. In the spring and summer, he spent many hours tending his garden and canning both the food he grew and the food he enjoyed purchasing weekly at the Shenandoah Valley Produce Market.Jack loved all sports and in his younger days he bowled on the Duck Pin Pro Tour. He even holds a record at the Shenandoah Bowling Lanes for having the highest set in Duck Pin Bowling.His favorite sport to watch and play was baseball. He played baseball from the time he was a young child and he always looked forward to playing in the Ole Timers baseball game every fall.He was an avid supporter of the Woodstock River Bandits and instilled his love of baseball in both of his grandsons. He enjoyed practicing with them in the backyard and attending their games. He could be found most evenings and weekends watching his grandson, Brayden, play for the Stonewall Generals and his travel teams. Recently, his youngest grandson, Anderson, began playing tee ball, and he enjoyed cheering him on at each game.Surviving are his wife, Deborah; his daughters, Tamara Heishman (Greg) and Jamie Pence (Justin), both of Edinburg; two grandsons, Brayden Hovatter and Anderson Pence; and four siblings, Janet Hottle, Karen Cook, Lois Hoover, and Daniel Sam Heishman.He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Kathleen Heishman.A private service and burial will be held.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stonewall Jackson High School Home Run Club or the Woodstock River Bandits.Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close