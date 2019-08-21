Jack Lee Cooley, 82, a lifelong resident of Middletown, VA, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mr. Cooley will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, Middletown, VA with the Rev. Clay Knick and the Rev. Fred Mauck officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA. The family requests that everyone attending the service to please dress casual.
The family will receive friends at the church Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Jack was born May 18, 1937 in Middletown, VA, a son of the late Dorothy Lee Cooley Henderson.
Jack retired from Greyhound Bus Lines in Washington D.C. where he worked in management.
He was a lifelong farmer and served on the Board of Directors with Farmer's Livestock Exchange.
Jack was a life member of the Middletown Hunt Club, and member of the NRA, Strasburg Moose, Legion and served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
In addition to his mother, he was proceeded in death by his maternal grand- parents, whom he called his mom and dad, Frank Lovell and Elsie Lee Legg Cooley; along with a sister, Delores Ann Moran.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patsy Lee Garrett Cooley of Middletown, VA; his children, Jake Cooley (Regina) of West Virginia and David Cooley of Stephens City, VA; his granddaughter, Brittany Cooley; his great-grandson, Jameson Cooley; and his beloved dogs, Lilly and Pepper.
Pallbearers will be Brian Kline, Albert Lee, Rick Neff, Larry Miller, Burt Korngage, Scott Stickley, Donald âBuckeyã Lease, and Michael English.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Board of Directors of Farmer's Livestock Exchange, Wayne Barringer, Doug Cornwell, Tommy Walter, Bob Legge, Donnie Davidson, Smith Cooley, Douglas Beatty, and David Nichols.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Mount Carmel Cemetery, P.O. Box 37, Middletown, VA 22645.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Jack L. Cooley.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 21, 2019