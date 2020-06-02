Jack Waylan Edwards
1921 - 2020
Jack Waylan Edwards, 98, of Maurertown, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Lifecare Center of New Market. A private service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Jack was born on July 2, 1921 in South Carolina. He was the son of the late Margaret Edwards.

He was an engineer in the Merchant Marines during World War II. After serving his time in the Merchant Marines, he continued as an engineer for commercial shipping.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Edwards; 3 daughters from his previous marriage, Carol Stewart, Anne Flaherty, and Margaret Edwards.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 2, 2020.
