Jackson Baker Striker Jr., 69, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Striker will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. John Haynes Jr. officiating.
Mr. Striker was born February 28, 1950 in Front Royal, VA, a son of the late Jackson Baker Striker Sr. and Armentia Yvonne Hutchison Striker.
While Mr. Striker enjoyed a successful career spanning 50 years, he was particularly proud of the 30 plus years he worked in Information Technology supporting Federal agencies such as The Department of Defense, The Department of Justice, NASA and The Department of Homeland Security.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James D. Striker.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Ann Pingley Striker of Strasburg, VA; two children, Kimberly Striker of Front Royal, VA, and Timothy Striker and wife Ingrid of Front Royal, VA; two grandchildren, Codie Henry and Logan Striker; three siblings, John Striker, Joe Striker and Jerry Striker, all of Front Royal, VA; his step-children, Scott Pangle and wife Donna and Lori Fleming all of Strasburg, VA; and his step grandchildren, Clyde Pangle, Jason Pangle and wife Jessica, all of Strasburg, VA, and Olivia Fleming.
The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Wednsday at Stover Funeral Home.
