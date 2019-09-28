Northern Virginia Daily

Jacqueline "Jackie" (Longerbeam) Hough (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to hear about your loss and I will pray for..."
    - Deborah Crowley
  • "You are missed, have lot's of wonderful memorie;s of the..."
    - Helen McMillion
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Jacqueline "Jackie" Longerbeam Hough, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Lynn Care Center.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Hough was born on May 25, 1927, in Cumberland, Maryland daughter of the late Charles Longerbeam and Irene Roland Longerbeam. She was the Central Supply Supervisor for Warren Memorial Hospital for many years. Following retirement, she began a new career working for K-Mart in Front Royal. Mrs. Hough was a member of Happy Creek United Church, where she served as treasurer for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. "Sleep on precious one and take your rest".

Mrs. Hough was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Ritenour Hough, Sr.

Surviving are two sons Michael A. Hough, Sr. and wife Tonya of Front Royal, William "Ricky" R. Hough, Jr. and wife Joann of Front Royal; two daughters Pat Hough and Susan C. Jones both of Front Royal; one sister Evelyn Mallory of Berryville; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Pallbearers will be Michael Hough, Jr., Caleb Henry, Colin Hough, Doug Ratchford, Timmy Barron, Caleb Barron, and Donald Stonebreaker.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to the Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.