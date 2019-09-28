Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Jacqueline "Jackie" Longerbeam Hough, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Lynn Care Center.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Mrs. Hough was born on May 25, 1927, in Cumberland, Maryland daughter of the late Charles Longerbeam and Irene Roland Longerbeam. She was the Central Supply Supervisor for Warren Memorial Hospital for many years. Following retirement, she began a new career working for K-Mart in Front Royal. Mrs. Hough was a member of Happy Creek United Church, where she served as treasurer for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. "Sleep on precious one and take your rest".



Mrs. Hough was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Ritenour Hough, Sr.



Surviving are two sons Michael A. Hough, Sr. and wife Tonya of Front Royal, William "Ricky" R. Hough, Jr. and wife Joann of Front Royal; two daughters Pat Hough and Susan C. Jones both of Front Royal; one sister Evelyn Mallory of Berryville; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.



Pallbearers will be Michael Hough, Jr., Caleb Henry, Colin Hough, Doug Ratchford, Timmy Barron, Caleb Barron, and Donald Stonebreaker.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to the Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Jacqueline "Jackie" Longerbeam Hough, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Lynn Care Center.A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.Mrs. Hough was born on May 25, 1927, in Cumberland, Maryland daughter of the late Charles Longerbeam and Irene Roland Longerbeam. She was the Central Supply Supervisor for Warren Memorial Hospital for many years. Following retirement, she began a new career working for K-Mart in Front Royal. Mrs. Hough was a member of Happy Creek United Church, where she served as treasurer for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. "Sleep on precious one and take your rest".Mrs. Hough was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Ritenour Hough, Sr.Surviving are two sons Michael A. Hough, Sr. and wife Tonya of Front Royal, William "Ricky" R. Hough, Jr. and wife Joann of Front Royal; two daughters Pat Hough and Susan C. Jones both of Front Royal; one sister Evelyn Mallory of Berryville; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.Pallbearers will be Michael Hough, Jr., Caleb Henry, Colin Hough, Doug Ratchford, Timmy Barron, Caleb Barron, and Donald Stonebreaker.The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to the Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.