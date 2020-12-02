1/
Jacqueline Sue "Jacki" Barbe
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Jacqueline "Jacki" Sue Barbe, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away in her home on Saturday November 28, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held for Jacqueline with her family and closest friends. Services will be officiated by Pastor Ronald M Chunn. Pallbearers will be Chris Atkins, Ryan Atkins, Tyler Jacob Bushur, Tyler Andrew Huffer, Rick Moore, and David Moore. Friends are welcome to sign the memory book at Maddox Funeral Home for the family to receive after the funeral service has taken place.

Jacquline Barbe was born on May 22, 1954 in Brunswick, Maryland to the late Margaret Virginia Foster and Stanley Tobin. She was also preceded in death by brothers Ronnie Lansberry and Donnie Moore; grandmother Lula Betty Kidwell; and grandfather Clarence William Weatherholt; father in law Carl W. Barbe; nephew Justin Tobin; niece Kristina Gorman.

Survivors include her husband Paul Barbe; daughter Kim Atkins (Paul); son Roy Kidwell (Jessica); brothers Larry Moore (Jane), Rickie Moore (Vickie), Mike Tobin (Dana), Wayne Tobin (Patty); children at heart Crystal Vincent, Clark Rasmussen, Danny Jones, Stephanie Foster; sisters in law Betty Martin and Dianna Wines; mother in law Iona D. Barbe; grandchildren Christopher Atkins (Cassie), Ryan Atkins (Gillian Jenkins), Destiny Vincent, Tyler Jacob Bushur (Lexi Williams), Caleigh Jade Kidwell, Nathaniel Kidwell, Tyler Andrew Huffer, Ashely Huffer, Lakyn Rudisill; great grandchildren Colton Atkins, Carston Atkins, Chet Atkins, Carilynn Atkins, Adrianna Vincent, Jax Huffer, Ayden Bushur, Iris Huffer; one cousin who she thought of as a brother, Robert Grimsley (Marci) of Charleston, South Carolina; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jacki also had several friends in which she thought of as sisters.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always, Jacki!
Brett Dunmyer
Friend
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra Broha
Friend
December 1, 2020
To a sweet and loving lady who was kind to her family and friends. May God be with you as you look down upon us. God bless the family.
Kelly Fisher
Friend
December 1, 2020
Jackie I’m gonna miss your talks, your advice,your messages when I needed them the most.I’ve known you all my life,I will be lost without your ❤.. I’m thankful you always treated me like family.I know your in no more pain that gives me comfort but I will always miss your hugs.I love you❤
Brenda Rutherford
Family
December 1, 2020
Jackie was one of the most kindest souls I have ever met. She had a way with her kind words .I will miss our texts .somehow she always knew what to say to make things better. The fight is over now although you put up a big one .rest in peace ❤
Crystal stancil
Friend
December 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your time of sorrow. May each day get better and your memories to last forever.

Susan Byerly
Friend
December 1, 2020
To the best mother-in-law...I love you always. ❤
Jessica Kidwell
Family
