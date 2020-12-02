Jacqueline "Jacki" Sue Barbe, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away in her home on Saturday November 28, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held for Jacqueline with her family and closest friends. Services will be officiated by Pastor Ronald M Chunn. Pallbearers will be Chris Atkins, Ryan Atkins, Tyler Jacob Bushur, Tyler Andrew Huffer, Rick Moore, and David Moore. Friends are welcome to sign the memory book at Maddox Funeral Home for the family to receive after the funeral service has taken place.
Jacquline Barbe was born on May 22, 1954 in Brunswick, Maryland to the late Margaret Virginia Foster and Stanley Tobin. She was also preceded in death by brothers Ronnie Lansberry and Donnie Moore; grandmother Lula Betty Kidwell; and grandfather Clarence William Weatherholt; father in law Carl W. Barbe; nephew Justin Tobin; niece Kristina Gorman.
Survivors include her husband Paul Barbe; daughter Kim Atkins (Paul); son Roy Kidwell (Jessica); brothers Larry Moore (Jane), Rickie Moore (Vickie), Mike Tobin (Dana), Wayne Tobin (Patty); children at heart Crystal Vincent, Clark Rasmussen, Danny Jones, Stephanie Foster; sisters in law Betty Martin and Dianna Wines; mother in law Iona D. Barbe; grandchildren Christopher Atkins (Cassie), Ryan Atkins (Gillian Jenkins), Destiny Vincent, Tyler Jacob Bushur (Lexi Williams), Caleigh Jade Kidwell, Nathaniel Kidwell, Tyler Andrew Huffer, Ashely Huffer, Lakyn Rudisill; great grandchildren Colton Atkins, Carston Atkins, Chet Atkins, Carilynn Atkins, Adrianna Vincent, Jax Huffer, Ayden Bushur, Iris Huffer; one cousin who she thought of as a brother, Robert Grimsley (Marci) of Charleston, South Carolina; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jacki also had several friends in which she thought of as sisters.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com