James (Jim/Jimmy) Albert Thomas, 64, of New Market, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by friends and staff that loved him.
Jim was born in Pennsylvania to loving parents Laura and Ernest Thomas. He had many cousins whom he remained in contact with and were fortunate enough to visit from time to time. Jimmy had a special bond with his cousin Kaye Mondell.
Jim made Good Life his home in April of 2002. To know Jim was to love him. He was kind, loving, and sincere with everyone he met. He leaves behind many people who loved him at Shen-Paco Industries, Good Life Corporation, the New Market community and many cousins across the country. Jim also leaves behind his beloved cat, Shirley.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Larry.
Jim was a seasoned traveler and was always up for travel, no matter how far. He made annual trips to Star Trek conventions all over the US with his close friends Dan and JR for many years. Jim made many trips to Disney World in Orlando, Fl. and Disney Land, in California where he could visit his favorite cousin Kaye Mondell. She was never Kaye, to Jim she was always, "Kaye Mondell".
He loved all things "Star Trek", "Dallas Cowboys" and Mickey Mouse. His love of Star Trek and frequent Convention trips resulted in Jim, Dan and JR were recognized often by Star Trek actors. One of the most memorable Conventions resulted in the three of them being invited to dinner by Lenard Nimoy and William Shatner. Many years ago, Jim traveled to Cowboy Stadium in Arlington Texas to see a live game along with beloved friends Liz and Lisa Nelson; it was a trip he never forgot.
A special thank you to the staff at Corson House who stood by Jim during good times and bad right up to the end. They are a very special bunch.
Good Life will be hosting a memorial for Jim at a later date when his friends and family can safely gather.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.