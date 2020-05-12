It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Derwood Hepner, Jr., 74, on May 9, 2020 in Consulate Health Care Center, Woodstock.He was born October 26, 1946 the son of James, Sr., and Jane Keller Hepner.He was a licensed barber and worked at People's Barber Shop on Cork Street in Winchester for 30 years.J.D. as he liked to be called, was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with his family. He volunteered at the Adult Day Care Center for many years and received a citation for his service.His hobbies included tinkering with electronics and anything mechanical that he could take apart.He is survived by his sisters, Patsy Simpson of Winchester, Mary Mellott of Manassas and Marlene Leonard of Arlington TX, and a large extended family.His parents and sister, Joan Devers preceded him in death.Services will be private at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at APDA 4560 Princess Anne Road Virginia Beach, VA 23462.Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.